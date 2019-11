Wait a minute: Did Rick Santorum just suggest that Rush Limbaugh is a Muslim?

On Saturday, March 10, Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum traveled to Cape Girardeau, Missouri for a campaign event. According to the Southeast Missourian, Santorum warmed the small crowd up by telling them: "It's good to be in the hometown of Rush Limbaugh, which some people see as a trip to Mecca."

On second thought, to complete the analogy, I suppose Limbaugh would have to be Allah.