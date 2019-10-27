Rep. Katie Hill of California to Resign: Report

CHEAT SHEET
Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) will resign from Congress this week after she was accused of inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers, two sources told Politico. Hill is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegations of an improper sexual relationship with a staffer in her office, which the committee said is a “violation” of House rules if the claim is found to be true. Earlier this week, she admitted to and apologized for having an “inappropriate” relationship with a different campaign staffer, but said that the other allegation was “completely false.”