Rep. Gosar Will Mark Hitler’s Birthday by Attending White Nationalist Bash
NOT EVEN HIDING IT NOW
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is proving he’s either racist or not very bright. Less than a week after saying his appearance at the white nationalist-run America First Political Action Conference was a mistake, he has been listed as the “special guest” at another white nationalist event in Arizona. According to the Arizona Mirror, the American Populist Union’s event is scheduled for April 20, a date popular with neo-Nazis because it’s Hitler’s birthday. The event will also feature John Doyle, a YouTuber who has advocated for executing “low IQ” and Black criminals, and banning women from voting. The American Populist Union’s group is reportedly closely aligned with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who also organized AFPAC. Gosar said last week that his video message at AFPAC “wasn’t supposed to go to Nick’s group” and was a “miscommunication” by his “short-handed” staff. He did not respond to the Arizona Mirror’s requests for comment.