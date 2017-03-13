Report: 18 Inches of Snow to Hit New York

Meteorologists have issued warnings to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts in advance of a winter storm that could carry as much as 18 to 24 inches of snow in some places, along with wind gusts as high as 50 mph. A blizzard watch was issued for New York City from Monday night through Tuesday evening. “We’re preparing for a significant storm on Tuesday, and New Yorkers should also prepare for snow and dangerous road conditions,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. He asked that residents help keep roads clear by avoiding unnecessary travel. The heaviest snowfall, forecasters say, is expected Tuesday morning, with a potential rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour. Meteorologist Eric Holthaus said the forecast comes within an inch of the biggest March snowstorm in New York history, which dumped 21 inches of snow in Central Park.
On Monday evening, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency, ordering all above-ground train service in New York City to be suspended at 4 a.m. on Tuesday.