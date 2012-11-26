Report: Disabled Parents Fight Bias

CHEAT SHEET
American parents with disabilities still face substantial bias, according to a new report from the National Council on Disability. From a California mother with cerebral palsy to a blind Missouri couple, the difficult work of being a parent is made even harder for disabled parents by a system that is still biased against them, according to the report. Child-welfare laws in many states allow courts to determine that a disabled parent is unfit to care for a child. Such barriers are violations of the 1990 Americans With Disabilities Act, advocates say.