    Report: Immigrants Will Be Housed at Two Military Bases in Texas

    Immigrants who come illegally to the U.S. will be housed in tent camps at two military bases, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced Monday. Immigrant families will be held at Fort Bliss, and unaccompanied minors will be held at Goodfellow Air Force Base, both of which are in Texas, NPR reports. The Department of Health and Human Services told the Pentagon Thursday to prepare to house up to 20,000 immigrant children. “Whether it be refugee boat people from Vietnam, people who've been knocked out of their homes by a hurricane — absolutely, it's appropriate the military provide logistic support however it's needed,” Mattis said, framing the move as a humanitarian effort.

