GOP Candidate Blames Hacker for Porn Likes and Replies on His Twitter Account
‘COMPROMISED’
A Republican candidate says hackers are to blame for his Twitter account liking and replying to pornographic posts on the platform. Jarrod Golden, 39, who is running for Franklin County Auditor in Ohio, took down the account after he was contacted about its salacious activity by The Columbus Dispatch on Tuesday night. He then went onto the Facebook account linked to his campaign site to explain that his Twitter account had been hacked. Golden also apologized to anyone who had been offended by the “ridiculous and profane material that was shared or liked.” Golden has since removed the Facebook account too, the Dispatch reported. According to Vice, the Twitter account in Golden’s name had replied “wow” and “yep” in response to posts asking if their “curvy mum bods [were] hot enough.” “The account had been compromised,” Josh Jaffe, chairman of the Franklin County Republican Party Central Committee, told the Dispatch, adding that Golden was not using the account and was not actively campaigning due to a medical issue, though he would remain on the ballot. “He was under the impression it had been deactivated months ago.”