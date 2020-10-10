Republican Pol Whines That Whitmer Didn’t Tell Him About Militia’s Kidnap Plot
BUT WHAT ABOUT ME?
A top Michigan Republican is complaining that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did not tell him about a militia’s alleged plot to kidnap her before it was made public this week. In a series of tweets on Saturday, House Speaker Lee Chatfield directed at the Democratic governor questions probably better asked of the FBI, which was actually running the investigation into the conspiracy. “Why weren’t we warned of the plot to take hostages at the Capitol? The plot by these terrorists was against us too. Why weren’t House sergeants warned? You knew and we weren’t even given a warning. We had people working in the building and their lives matter too,” Chatfield tweeted. He was also put out that Whitmer blamed President Trump for whipping up antipathy against her, saying that he also has received death threats.