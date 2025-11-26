Republican Senator Trashes Trump’s ‘Flat-Out Wrong’ Vengeance Crusade

Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski has condemned the Trump administration’s investigation into Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly for posting a video urging troops to “refuse illegal orders.”

Sen. Murkowski lashed out at the “flat-out wrong” investigation the Pentagon launched into Kelly, which could see the former Navy commander and astronaut recalled to active duty so he can be court-martialed over the “serious allegations” of misconduct.

Kelly was one of six Democratic lawmakers who posted a video on social media reminding active-duty military members that they can defy orders if they “violate the law or our Constitution.”

Pete Hegseth is accused of launching the probe into Sen. Mark Kelly just to appease Donald Trump. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump ramped up a MAGA backlash by posting on Truth Social that Kelly and the other Democrats’ actions were “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” The president also reshared a post from a supporter last week reading, “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD!!”

Murkowski, 68, a moderate GOP senator who frequently opposes President Donald Trump, has now defended Kelly and suggested that the Department of Defense and FBI “surely have more important priorities than this frivolous investigation.”

“Senator Kelly valiantly served our country as an aviator in the U.S. Navy before later completing four space shuttle missions as a NASA astronaut,” Murkowski posted on X. “To accuse him and other lawmakers of treason and sedition for rightfully pointing out that servicemembers can refuse illegal orders is reckless and flat-out wrong.”

Republican Utah Sen. John Curtis also came to Kelly’s defense, though without directly attacking the Pentagon probe.

“As a colleague, I respect Mark Kelly and value his friendship. I know him as someone whose career has been defined by service,” Curtis posted. “His record as a combat naval aviator and NASA astronaut reflects his example of the discipline and dedication that are important for success.”

Nebraska Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a retired military officer, backed Kelly over Hegseth, who he said was presiding over “amateur hour once again at the Department of Dense.”

The other five Democrats said that the FBI has launched an investigation into them over the video. Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin accused the probe of being the latest example of the president using federal agencies to carry out a revenge tour against his adversaries.

“The President directing the FBI to target us is exactly why we made this video in the first place. He believes in weaponizing the federal government against his perceived enemies and does not believe laws apply to him or his Cabinet,” Slotkin wrote on social media. “He uses legal harassment as an intimidation tactic to scare people out of speaking up.”

Mark Kelly denies that the comments he made in the video amounts to a possible breach of military law. Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

In a joint statement, Reps. Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, and Chrissy Houlahan added, “No amount of intimidation or harassment will ever stop us from doing our jobs and honoring our Constitution.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has labeled the Democrats the “Seditious Six,” calling their actions “despicable, reckless, and false.”

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, added that Kelly is the only one of the six who falls under the Defense Department’s jurisdiction and will be “addressed appropriately.”

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kelly dismissed the investigation into him as “ridiculous,” while calling Hegseth “unqualified” to lead the Pentagon.

“He just wants to please the president, and this is what he can do this week,” Kelly said. “You can’t make this s--t up.”