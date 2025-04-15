A Republican senator has admitted he “has no idea” what President Donald Trump’s plans are for his controversial tariff policy.

Appearing on Monday’s edition of The Lead on CNN, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) was asked to weigh in on the latest trade war drama, which has seen Trump contradict members of his cabinet on whether there will be any exemptions to his tariffs.

“I have heard from Republicans on this show and others saying that they didn’t think President Trump — as great as a communicator as they think he is normally — fully explain what he is trying to do with these tariffs,” host Jake Tapper asked the senator. “What do you think?”

“I see what you see,” Kennedy replied. “I think I know what’s in the president’s heart, but I don’t know what’s in his head. The people you’re talking about are right.

“The administration has not given one clear rationale for its tariffs. I think that’s intentional. I don’t know, but my guess is, it’s intentional. And that it’s part of the president’s negotiating strategy, but Jake, I don’t want to feign understanding. I don’t know.”

His remarks come just days after Trump claimed there will be “no exemptions” to the tariffs—contradicting Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who said on Sunday that the administration is looking to make an exception for electronics and semiconductors.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump promised the White House was “taking a look at Semiconductors and the WHOLE ELECTRONICS SUPPLY CHAIN.”

But he walked back his words just a day later, writing “NOBODY is getting ‘off the hook’ for the unfair Trade Balances, and Non Monetary Tariff Barriers, that other Countries have used against us, especially not China which, by far, treats us the worst!” on the social network.

Two weeks ago, Kennedy told CNN that voters now believe that the economy now belongs to Trump for better or worse — claims which were backed up by a recent YouGov poll which found that 54 percent of Americans hold him responsible for the current economic climate.

“The president believes if you’re gonna be a bear, be a grizzly,” Kennedy added. “Like him or dislike him, agree or disagree – right now, he’s being a grizzly.”

“There’s no question. I think once he decides to add the tariffs, clearly, I mean, he will be held responsible – as he should – whether it turns out good or it turns out badly,” he told CNN.