Two constantly-at-war Wisconsin lawmakers took their feud to bizarre new levels with a back-and-forth over a naked man in a ski mask.

GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden and Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan, known for a bitter rivalry that plays out both online and in person, engaged in another heated and ultimately weird exchange on social media.

The saga began late Tuesday, when Van Orden shared a New York Post article on X about a man who was spotted naked except for a ski mask and boots wandering around a castle in the eastern European country of Slovakia while carrying a sex toy on a stick.

The X post shared by Derrick Van Orden which kicked off the latest fight with Mark Pocan. X/Derrick Van Orden

Van Orden shared the link, including a pic of the naked culprit, while jokingly suggesting it was his Democratic rival. “Looks like Mark Pocan is taking a little European VaCa after his long series of struggle sessions. Enjoy your time, Mark, wear sunscreen,” Van Orden posted.

Pocan hit back, writing in reply: “KKKlassy, Derrick, KKKlassy.”

Van Orden kept the childish insults coming, asking Pocan: “So you running around flashing your naked self in Europe with a sex toy taped to a stick makes me a white supremacist? Do you have any idea how ugly this makes you look?”

The Democrat replied once more with, “Are you drunk again?”—a pointed question Pocan has often lobbed at Van Orden while voicing concern about his frequent and unhinged social media posting.

Undeterred, Van Orden continued to share photos of the naked man in Slovakia while attacking Pocan. One post showed Donald Trump shouting from the roof of the White House next to the man in the ski mask, along with the caption “Mark Pocan wear sunscreen!” The post made Pocan once again ask if Van Orden was drunk-posting.

The Republican also couldn’t help himself from jumping into the GOP-led culture war surrounding actress Sydney Sweeney and her recent American Eagle ad by sharing a pic of the naked man one more time while writing: “Mark Pocan does not have good jeans.”

Mark Pocan has often hinted Derrick Van Orden may have a drinking problem during their clashes. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Last month, Van Orden and Pocan took their fighting to the Capitol when Van Orden interrupted the Democrat’s interview with Spectrum News to continue a war of words they had been having online the previous night.

During the squabble, Van Orden suggested that Pocan “seek mental health counseling,” while Pocan went back to his usual jab of “Are you drinking right now?”

In an X post in the early hours of Thursday, Pocan dismissed a Journal Sentinel headline calling the latest spat an update in the “feud” between the pair.

“It’s not a ‘feud’ if one person is doing town halls in the other’s district to talk about actual legislation and the other one is searching for nude male photos to post on the Internet,” Pocan wrote. “I think the ‘gentleman’ from WI-3 has some unresolved issues he may want to get some help on.”