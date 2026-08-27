Republicans Panic That Trump’s Convention Will Backfire Horribly

Republicans fear that Donald Trump’s plans to energize Republican voters with a huge midterm convention will be a waste of time.

The 80-year-old president and the Republican National Committee are hoping to avoid a political catastrophe in November’s elections by holding a two-day event in Dallas next month.

The idea is that the event, which Trump will headline on the second night, will give the GOP a much-needed boost ahead of the midterms amid fears of an electoral wipeout, and convince Trump’s loyal MAGA supporters to actually turn up and vote in November, even though he will not be on the ballot.

Multiple panicked Republican figures have told CNN that they do not think the convention will have the desired effect, citing numerous potential issues. These include whether it is a good idea to center the GOP’s midterm strategy around Trump amid his dire approval ratings.

Donald Trump could see out the final years of his presidency with the Democrats in control of the House and the Senate. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Other issues include the eye-watering $25,000 entrance fee for House members and whether it is necessary to pull candidates from their districts to attend the Dallas event during a crucial campaign period.

“I’ve heard people say, why are we doing this? What’s going on?” Reb Wayne, a Texas-based Republican consultant, told CNN. “It was a good idea at the time, but as we’ve gotten closer to it, I’m not sure it’s going to serve much benefit.”

The convention, once dubbed “Trumpapalooza,” is part of the president’s plans to make the midterm elections a referendum on himself. The plan is to try to stave off a Blue Wave by dragging his MAGA supporters to the ballot boxes in November, even though they will not be voting for him.

“What is always the biggest issue when Trump is not on the ballot? Voters don’t show up,” a Republican lawmaker in a competitive race said. “So what’s [Trump] trying to do? Motivate the base to come out.”

One person close to the White House. suggested next month’s event be held in Florida or D.C., rather than Dallas. Brian Snyder/File Photo/Reuters

However, CNN reports that some in the GOP have “cringed” at the prospect of making the midterms about Trump, seeing as the president is at near-record-low approval ratings and facing intense voter backlash over major issues such as the economy and the war in Iran.

Some are also concerned that, rather than using the convention to boost Republicans’ election hopes, Trump will waste his headline appearance by rambling on about his White House ballroom or suggesting that the affordability crisis faced by tens of millions of Americans is a “hoax.”

Another potential issue is who exactly will be watching the convention. Both events will be held on the same nights as the first two games of the NFL season, which are guaranteed to draw a bigger primetime audience.

“I don’t understand the programming still. It seems to just be five hours of speeches,” one GOP donor told CNN.

“The upcoming Midterm Convention will showcase the momentum behind President Trump’s agenda and Republicans’ record of delivering real results for the American people,” RNC spokeswoman Natalie Baldassarre said, adding that “while Democrats remain divided and distracted, Republicans are united behind a shared vision.”