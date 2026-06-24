Republicans Turn on Trump’s Surrender Deal

Republican voters liked President Donald Trump’s peace deal with Iran—until they read the fine print.

Support for Trump’s peace deal among Republicans fell sharply after they learned more about the memorandum of understanding signed by the president last week, according to a J.L. Partners poll obtained by The New York Post.

Initially, 62 percent of Republican voters supported the peace deal. But after hearing the details of the MOU, only 32 percent described it as a “good deal,” while 44 percent said it was “bad” and another 15 percent said it was “neither.”

Trump marked the supposed end of the war he started with a gilded photo op at the Palace of Versailles in France last week, just days after he turned 80. The J.L. Partners survey was conducted from June 19 to 21, shortly after Trump signed the deal.

Though the White House hailed the signing of the 14-point MOU as a victory, respondents to the J.L. Partners survey took issue with provisions that waived sanctions to allow the sale of Iranian oil, as well as an agreement that the U.S. will not impose new sanctions on Iran during the 60-day negotiating period.

More than half of Republican voters—57 percent—said they would be less likely to support the deal after learning that it eases sanctions without requiring Iran to stop funding its proxies in the Middle East or give up its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. A staggering 63 percent of Republican voters also said they don’t want a deal unless Iran surrenders its enriched uranium and tears down its nuclear facilities.

After months of asserting that the country cannot have a nuclear weapon, Trump argued that it would be “a little bit unfair” if Iran were not permitted to have ballistic missiles “if other countries have them.”

“What am I going to do? We’re gonna let Saudi Arabia have missiles, but [Iran] can’t have them?” he said. “Missiles aren’t the problem. Missiles—they hurt a little location, but they don’t blow up the planet.”

The deal split Republican voters, with 40 percent saying the U.S. got the better end of the deal, and 36 percent saying Iran got the upper hand, leaving 24 percent unsure.

As for who won the war, only 44 percent of Republicans believed that the U.S. emerged victorious, while 31 percent said it was a tie and 19 percent crowned Iran the winner.

The White House insisted in a statement that “what matters most to the American people is having a Commander-in-Chief who takes decisive action to eliminate threats and keep them safe.”

“The President does not make these incredibly important national security decisions based on fluid opinion polls, but on the best interest of the American people,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said.