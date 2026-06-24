Trump Defends Iran in Wild All-Caps Rant

Donald Trump defended his enemy in a morning Truth Social meltdown that came just hours after the 80-year-old president’s last one.

In a typically deranged rant, posted at 7:37 a.m. ET, Trump desperately defended Iran as talks to arrange a full peace deal to end the deeply unpopular Middle East conflict stall.

“Iran has informed the U.S. that, despite troublemaking Fake News reporting to the contrary, there are ‘NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS, & NO OTHER CHARGES OF ANY KIND BEING SOUGHT OR RECEIVED BY IRAN ON SHIPS TRAVELING THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ. If this is false information, negotiations would end, immediately,” Trump posted.

“Additionally, no money has been given to Iran, or released from their money to them, by the U.S. We will be releasing some of their money, that is totally controlled by us, to our Farmers and Ranchers, for the purchase of Corn, Wheat, Soybeans, and more. Food is desperately needed in Iran, and we will be purchasing it for them exclusively from the United States.”

The 7:37 a.m. post wasn’t even the first one that Donald Trump had sent on Wednesday morning Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump woke up and began ranting about the Iran talks after seemingly getting less than five hours of sleep. At 2:38 a.m., the president, who has a habit of falling asleep in public, posted: “America the Beautiful will NEVER be a Communist Country!!!”

The Truth Social post appeared to refer to Democratic socialist and progressive candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who won their primary races on Tuesday.

The issue of whether Iran will impose tolls on ships traveling through ⁠the Strait of Hormuz has threatened to hinder Trump's peace talks. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

It is unclear if Iran has actually backed away from plans to introduce toll fees in the Strait of Hormuz as part of negotiations to reopen the vital shipping route.

Tehran has previously dismissed suggestions coming from the Trump administration as the talks continue. This includes Vice President JD Vance’s claim on Monday that Iran has agreed to invite International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors back into the country.

Vance, who is part of the U.S. delegation trying to broker a peace deal, made the claim during a press conference following the first round of negotiations in Switzerland.

Trump has faced widespread criticism, including from his own party, over a U.S. concession-filled memorandum of understanding he signed, which aims to end the war with Iran.

This includes demanding that Iran allow for the “safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days,” despite the passageway being free to use before the war started.