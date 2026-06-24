Sleepless Trump, 80, Fires Off Bizarre 2:38 AM Rage Post

A sleep-deprived Donald Trump was up until the early morning posting unhinged rants on social media.

The 80-year-old president, who has a habit of staying up all night on Truth Social, posted an update at 2:38 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

“America the Beautiful will NEVER be a Communist Country!!! President DJT,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s late-night rambles are often difficult to interpret, but this post appeared to reference Tuesday’s primary results. In New York, several Democratic socialist and progressive candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani won their respective races.

The post was sent around three hours after the president’s last Truth Social rant. Truth Social/Donald Trump

“Many Communists running in badly failing Blue States. The votes seem to have them doing quite well against each other,” Trump also posted just before midnight. “The bad news is that history has conclusively shown that the downtrodden States that they will soon be running will ONLY GET WORSE. MAGA!”

Trump’s tendency to stay up all night posting on Truth Social during his second term co-exists with the 80-year-old’s habit of falling asleep in public.

The worrying sleep patterns of Trump, the oldest man to be inaugurated as U.S. president, were also exposed in a new book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

The White House claims the 80-year-old is just resting his eyes when he seems to nod off during official events. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, details how Trump’s sleeping patterns have become more erratic in his second term and are even worrying White House staff.

“Some mornings Trump would be up early making phone calls and posting on social media while watching TV,” Haberman and Swan wrote.

“But occasionally, aides couldn’t reach him during the hours between eight and ten, which they soon came to realize meant he had stayed up all night, on the phone or watching television or both, only to finally catch some sleep around four or five in the morning.”

The Daily Beast previously reported on a concerning trend of how often the president posts on Truth Social between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., finding that there were only five days in April when the 80-year-old president could have had a full night’s sleep.

In a statement, White House spokesman Davis Ingle desperately suggested that Trump has “unmatched energy” that stands “in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration, when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people.”

Ironically, Trump frequently referred to the 83-year-old Biden as “Sleepy Joe” while he was in office, arguing that his predecessor lacked the stamina and mental acuity to be president.