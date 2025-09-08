China Kills Putin, Kim and Xi’s Weird ‘Immortality’ Video

The leaders of Russia, China, and North Korea might be plotting to live forever, but the video of them talking about it has just been gunned down in its prime.

The footage was withdrawn after a complaint from Chinese state network China Central Television (CCTV), and Reuters news service issued a “kill” order to clients of its newswire service.

Taken during last week’s military parade in Beijing to mark 80 years since the end of World War II, the four-minute clip featured a hot mic moment in which Russian President Vladimir Putin was caught talking about advancements in human longevity with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and North Korea’s Supreme Leader, Kim Jong Un.

“With continuous advances in biotechnology, human organs will be increasingly transplanted—letting us live younger and younger, and perhaps even achieve immortality,” an interpreter was heard saying as he translated Putin’s words to the other leaders.

Xi was seen to laugh as Kim offered a wry smile. “In this century, it’s anticipated that it may be possible for people to live to 150 years old,” the Chinese president replied.

Trump took considerable umbrage at Putin and Kim's attendance at China's colossal military parade last week. ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

CCTV’s lawyers accused Reuters of subjecting the footage to “editorial treatment” that had in turn “resulted in a clear misrepresentation of the facts and statements” of the leaders.”

Reuters has said “we stand by the accuracy of what we published,” and that the media group has found “no reason to believe Reuters’ longstanding commitment to accurate, unbiased journalism has been compromised.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump—who at 79 years old faces increasing speculation about the state of his physical and cognitive health, so much so that a four-day disappearance from public view literally prompted rumors he had died—assumed a dim view of China’s ostentatious display of military might last week.

“Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America,” he wrote in a post targeted at Xi.

The clip also came as Trump appears increasingly preoccupied with the prospect of his own demise, and how his MAGA revolution might play among prospective voters at the big polls in the sky.