Rev. Graham: Putin Right on Gays

Rev. Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham, took to the pages of Decision magazine to extol the virtues of Vladimir Putin. No, not for his annexation of Crimea. The endorsement is for Putin's crackdown on gay activists, which incited outrage among Western countries. Graham writes, "In my opinion, Putin is right on these issues. Obviously, he may be wrong about many things, but he has taken a stand to protect his nation’s children from the damaging effects of any gay and lesbian agenda." In fact, Graham believes that as a result, the U.S. has ceded the moral high ground it held during the Cold War. He also writes that President Obama and Attorney General Eric Holder, "have turned their backs on God and His standards."