TikTok Is Obsessed With This Fancy Touchscreen Toaster and It’s $50 Off Today Only

Like most of my peers, I'm always curious about what new and innovative products the Internet has discovered as of late, whether it be inquisitive Redditors or shopping-obsessed TikTok influencers. One of the biggest TikTok discoveries last year was undoubtedly the ridiculously fancy Revolution InstaGLO R180 Toaster, which is designed with touchscreen functionality and high-speed heating. Given the premium toaster's massive popularity, it comes as no surprise that it's the number one most wished-for gift on Amazon, according to the brand.

Unfortunately, the Revolution toaster's price is not exactly on-par with the basic models we're used to, but if you act fast, you can score this luxury kitchen sidekick that customers have called everything from "the perfect toaster" to "REVOLUTIONary! (Seriously)" for $50 today only on Amazon.

Revolution Revolution InstaGLO R180 Toaster Down from $330 Buy at Amazon $ 280 Free Shipping | Free Returns

This upgraded smart toaster does so much more than brown your bread, it also makes warming pop tarts, frozen waffles, bagels, and even frozen pizzas fast and hassle-free. It's the perfect time-saving kitchen appliance for busy families (or singles!) and the stainless steel design isn't a total eyesore like competing devices in its arena.

Do you absolutely need this high-end of a toaster to get the job done? No, but why settle for less than this designer toaster when you get the thing on discount? This flash sale is only going to be live for 10 more hours, so if you're looking to add this kitchen multi-tasker to your lineup while it's marked down, act fast!

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.