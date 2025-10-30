RFK Jr.’s ‘Digital Lover’ Will Tell All About ‘Being Swallowed Whole’

A teaser for Olivia Nuzzi’s upcoming book says the journalist, whose relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was exposed last year, will describe being “so far inside the distortion field” of Trump world.

Publisher Simon & Schuster doesn’t reveal how much of American Canto will delve into Nuzzi’s past ties to the current Trump administration official. But they describe the book as “a mesmerizing firsthand account of the warping of American reality over the past decade as Donald Trump has risen to dominance—from a participatory witness who got so far inside the distortion field that it swallowed her whole."

New York magazine cut ties with Nuzzi, 31, last October after learning of her relationship with Kennedy, 70—one which Nuzzi says was never physical. Nuzzi, who then split from journalist fiancé Ryan Lizza, has since become Vanity Fair’s west coast editor. According to Simon & Schuster, she wrote the book while in a “self-imposed exile at the end of the country.”

Nuzzi, a former Washington correspondent for New York magazine, has since been named Vanity Fair's west coast editor. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Vox Media

“American Canto is not a memoir, nor a tell-all, nor a book about the president,” the jacket copy states.

“Instead, it is something more artful and more interesting—a character study of a nation undergoing radical transformation in real time. It seeks to reframe our understanding of the history we are living through from the perspective of someone who observed it from within the kaleidoscope and now sees it clearly from the other side.”

Kennedy’s wife, Cheryl Hines, 60, was recently asked about her husband’s relationship with Nuzzi, a former Daily Beast reporter, when podcast host Katie Miller brought up the topic and how she deals with “rumors and speculation” about her marriage.

“I think you always have to consider the source, right? So that’s where I start,” Hines said. “And then it ends with a conversation with Bobby.”

“Bobby had been running for president, and it was an exhausting year-and-a-half of headlines and rumors and articles and chaos. And at that time, I thought, ‘OK, this is more chaos and more rumors.’ And, um, it was a lot,” continued Hines, who then addressed news of Nuzzi’s book.

“I don’t know this person. Don’t know their intentions,” she said. “I could guess, but I won’t. But you can if you want.”