Virginia School Was Warned 3 Times That 6-Year-Old Had a Gun: Lawyer
‘COULD NOT BE BOTHERED’
Administrators at Richneck Elementary School dismissed three warnings from staff and students that a 6-year-old student had a gun before he shot his first-grade teacher, according to attorneys. “On that day, over the course of a few hours, three different times—three times—school administration was warned by concerned teachers and employees that the boy had a gun on him at the school and was threatening people. But the administration could not be bothered,” said Diane Toscano at a press conference, announcing a lawsuit against the district on behalf of the wounded teacher, 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner. According to Toscano, in the hours leading up to the attack, a teacher searched the first-grader’s backpack before reporting to the main office that they suspected the child had a weapon in his pocket. Then a student at recess claimed to have seen the gun before the child threatened to shoot them. A final employee requested to search the boy prior to the attack but was “told to wait the situation out because the school day was almost over,” Toscano said.