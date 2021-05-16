Uninformed Ricky Schroder Harangues Insanely Patient Costco Worker Over Masks
CLUELESS
Faded actor Rick Schroder managed to get back on camera—by filming himself grilling a Costco employee who would not let him into the store without a mask, because that’s what the law in California mandates. The 51-year-old Silver Spoons and NYPD Blue star—who was last in the headlines for bailing out Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse—seemed to think he should be allowed to waltz in maskless because the CDC said last week that it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to be indoors without face-coverings. As the Costco worker explained to Schroder with remarkable patience, the CDC announcement did not undo local pandemic restrictions and Costco is still requiring masks in places where the mandate has not yet been lifted. Nevertheless, Schroder bizarrely ranted that everyone in California should “get a refund” from Costco because it’s not violating local regulations.