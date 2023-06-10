Right-Wing Troll Harasses Brittney Griner and Teammates in Dallas Airport
PROVOCATEUR
A right-wing troll harassed WNBA star Brittney Griner in a Dallas airport on Saturday. The WNBA called the incident “inappropriate and unfortunate,” and said it occurred as Griner made her way through the airport alongside her Phoenix Mercury teammates. In a video posted to Twitter, vlogger Alex Stein films himself yelling that Griner “Hates America” and asking if she “still wants to boycott” the country before a guard escorts him away. Griner, who was freed in a prisoner exchange with Russia in December, has returned to WNBA competition. The league's players primarily travel on commercial flights between games. “Player safety while traveling should be at the forefront. People following with cameras saying wild remarks is never acceptable,” Brianna Turner, one of Griner’s teammates, said in a tweet.