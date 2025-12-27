Dem Epstein Crusader Says Royals Should Pay Out Victims

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna said that the Royal family bears responsibility to compensate the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

Khanna, a representative for California’s 17th congressional district and a major crusader of the Epstein Files Transparency Act alongside Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, told The i Paper that he believes the Royal family “should be ashamed and horrified” over former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ties to the infamous sex criminal, and owes the victims financial reparations.

“The Royal family should personally compensate Epstein’s victims. Who agrees?” Khanna wrote on X, sharing a link to The i Paper story.

“They should be compensating each of the working class girls who were victims of the Epstein class,” he told the UK outlet, pointing out that many of Epstein’s victims were considered to be vulnerable and indigent.

Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of all his royal titles after his ties to Epstein were made public. WPA Pool/Getty Images

The thousands of files released as a result of the Epstein Files Transparency Act placed more scrutiny on the Royal family, as the disgraced former prince’s connection to Epstein’s despicable activities was illustrated in further detail.

Among the files that surfaced in the Department of Justice’s mass declassification were a photo of Mountbatten-Windsor, now 65, lying across the laps of female victims at the royal Sandringham House residence in Norfolk, as well as an email to Ghislaine Maxwell asking for “new inappropriate friends” sent by “A” from “Balmoral.”

The files also include explicit allegations of the former prince engaging in sexual conduct with a victim of Epstein’s, supporting claims made previously by Virginia Giuffre. Mountbatten-Windsor has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers, filed a lawsuit against Mountbatten-Windsor in 2021 for sexually assaulting her while she was a minor. The case was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount in February 2022, and Giuffre later died by suicide in April 2025 at age 41.

In October, Khanna urged Mountbatten-Windsor to testify before the House Oversight Committee to provide information relating to the government’s investigation into Epstein.

“Andrew should be called to testify before the oversight committee,” Khanna told The Guardian. “The public deserves to know who was abusing women and young girls alongside Epstein.”

King Charles stripped Mountbatten-Windsor and his former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, of their royal titles after the extent of their involvement in Epstein’s enterprise came to light.

He was also evicted from the Royal Lodge, being told to surrender the lease of his mansion and move to private accommodation.