Parade Massacre Suspect Attempted Suicide in 2019 With Machete, Police Report Says
GRIM
About three years before Robert “Bobby” Crimo III allegedly carried out his premeditated attack at a Fourth of July Parade, he attempted suicide with a machete, according to police records. In an April 29, 2019, Highland Park Police incident report obtained by The Daily Beast, officers were called to Crimo’s house for a well-being check. During the check, officers learned the the 21-year-old was “known to use marijuana” and had a history of suicide attempts. One of those instances, which occurred a week prior to the call, was an “attempt to commit suicide by machete,” the report states. Months later, in September 2019, police were once again called to Crimo III’s family home after he allegedly threatened to “kill everyone” in his family while hoarding 16 knives, a dagger, and a sword. Despite the two run-ins with police, Crimo’s father sponsored his son’s gun-license application, which allowed him to buy several guns—including the one used Monday to kill seven people and injure dozens more at the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.