Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro Dies at 19
‘DEEPLY LOVED’
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of Robert De Niro, has died, his mother confirmed in a statement. He was 19. According to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ, the teenager was found dead while sitting in a chair in a New York City apartment on Sunday afternoon after a friend went to check on him after several days without contact. The sources added there were no obvious signs about what had caused his death. “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly,” Leandros’ mother, Drena De Niro, wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday evening. “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you,” Robert De Niro’s 51-year-old daughter added in the post.