RFK Jr’s Neighbors Troll Him With Message on Front Lawn

MAGA Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s neighbor decided to send him a pointed message this Halloween.

On the front lawn, RFK Jr.’s neighbor, Christine Payne, displayed a skeleton sitting in a chair with a sign that reads, “Wish I had taken my vaccine.”

Since taking office as Secretary of Health and Human Services, Kennedy has overhauled U.S. vaccine policy—tightening eligibility for COVID-19 shots, cutting $500 million in funding for mRNA vaccine development, and launching an investigation into the long-debunked claim linking vaccines to autism.

“My son has autism, and a neighbor is very active in anti-vaccine efforts,” Payne told WTOP News about her targeted Halloween display next to her neighbor, RFK Jr.

In September, Kennedy, 71, joined President Donald Trump, 79, at a press conference where they claimed without sufficient evidence that the pain reliever Tylenol is linked to autism when taken by pregnant women.

“There is a small bottle of Tylenol also next to his feet because we’re very concerned about it affecting children,” Payne said about the skeleton displayed in front of her house.

Kennedy has referred to pregnant women who take Tylenol despite the president’s recommendation not to as suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” He has also claimed that “children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism, and it’s highly likely because they’re given Tylenol.”

Yet a month later, after many pointed out that the link between the drug and autism is not definitive, the health secretary appeared less confident about the “causative association” between Tylenol and autism, telling reporters that the evidence is “not sufficient to say it definitely causes autism.”

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy and President Donald Trump announced that Tylenol is linked to autism. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

A KFF poll on health information and trust found that 77 percent of the public had heard Kennedy’s claims about Tylenol, but only 4 percent believed they were definitely true, while 35 percent said they were absolutely false.

“We have people taking photos of it constantly,” Payne said about her Halloween setup, adding that Kennedy has not personally commented on the skeleton.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Kennedy’s representatives for comment.

Another of Kennedy’s neighbors put up a headstone reading “I did my own research,” referencing Kennedy’s attempts to conduct his own vaccine research despite previous studies failing to show any link between vaccines and autism.

Following the first measles-related death of a six-year-old in twenty years, anti-vaccine figures at Children’s Health Defense, a nonprofit founded by Kennedy, twisted the tragedy into messaging aimed at discouraging the public from receiving the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The United States had reported a total of 1,648 confirmed measles cases. Carlos Sanchez/REUTERS

As of October 28, 2025, the United States had reported a total of 1,648 confirmed measles cases, marking the highest number since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.

Kennedy’s neighbors are not the only ones mocking the secretary this Halloween. California Governor Gavin Newsom also took a jab, sharing a costume idea for RFK Jr. that included “a measles party invite.”

Despite disagreeing with Kennedy’s politics, his neighbor said health secretary is “one of the nicer neighbors that we’ve dealt with through the years, very agreeable.”