Catholic Charity Rejects Donation From Robert Kraft Over Sex Charge

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft tried to donate $100,000 to a charity that educates children in Haiti—but it rejected the money because of allegations he paid for sexual acts at a massage parlor. “The last thing I wanted was a donation from Robert Kraft,” Patrick Moynihan of The Haitian Project told the Boston Globe. “I could not be silent. I had to stand up.” He added, “We cannot do good by doing bad. The ends cannot justify the means.” Moynihan said he hit up Kraft for a donation in 2017 but never heard from him until he was embroiled in the spa scandal. Kraft, 77, has pleaded not guilty to the prostitution charges.