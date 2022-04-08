Get a Top-Rated Robot Vacuum Cleaner for 30 Percent Off Today Through Amazon

Vacuuming is one of the most important chores when it comes to keeping your place clean and tidy. By vacuuming, you can remove dust, spills, hair dirt, and literally any kind of particle that accumulates over time, which is also important for those of us with seasonal allergies. The vacuum itself was already once a groundbreaking invention upon its release and the major innovations within the market have finally led to the next stein the great vacuum evolution: robot vacuums.

Now there are dozens of high-quality robot vacuums available for purchases that will keenly navigate your home, clean automatically and work autonomously without need for any real oversight. Eufy by Anker is currently selling its BoostIQ RoboVac for $70 off the listed price on Amazon.

This top-rated robot vacuum comes with a powerful internal motor and can transition easily from hardwood to carpet or glass. The BoostIQ also has a remote control for you to personally set a schedule or adjust the settings. What makes the vacuum unique in comparison to many others in the market is its height and weight. Under three inches tall and less than six pounds empty, the device is perfect for smaller homes and easier to be cleaned. The BoostIQ is on sale for just $160.

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S This robot vacuum is powerful and slim for the most seamless cleaning experience. Buy at Amazon $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

