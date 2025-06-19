Roger Stone Joins Ted Cruz’s MAGA Humiliation With a Joke About Why People Dislike Him
Top Donald Trump ally Roger Stone has clearly shown which side of the ongoing MAGA civil war he is fighting on with a blistering putdown of Ted Cruz. “Why do people take an instantaneous dislike to Ted Cruz?” Stone posted on X late Wednesday. “They are only saving time.” The joke from the veteran political consultant arrives as several prominent Trump supporters continue to clash about whether the president should join Israel and attack Iran over fears the Middle Eastern country could soon develop a nuclear weapon. Cruz, very much a pro-Israel, anti-Iran hawk, was humiliated by Tucker Carlson after the Texas senator admitted during an interview with the former Fox News host that he didn’t know basic information about the country he wants the U.S. to attack, such as its population and ethic mix. Cruz also made an unfortunate slip when he told Carlson, who is strongly against U.S. intervention in Iran, that “we are carrying out military strikes today.” Jumping on the “we” remarks, Carlson said: “You’re a senator. If you’re saying the United States government is at war with Iran right now, people are listening.” Cruz backtracked and claimed he meant America-supported Israeli strikes were happening.