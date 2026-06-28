Rogue Republican Explodes at Fox News Reporter in Wild Confrontation

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie crashed out on a Fox News Digital reporter who tried to interview him on a Washington street this weekend.

Massie, 55, didn’t even look up from his phone or stop speed-walking when reporter Nicholas Ballasy first began peppering him with questions. He was asking about allegations made by Cynthia West, a former Massie staffer, that she was pressured to sign an NDA related to a wrongful termination complaint.

“It’s all false,” Massie said in response, before repeating the same phrase when asked about another West claim that he had “an intimate relationship” with Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Massie focused on his phone and speed-walked in the face of a Fox reporter, until he suddenly decided to step into the interviewer role. Fox News

The reporter then pushed Massie to comment on what may have motivated West’s allegations, which were publicly made ahead of the GOP primary that Massie ultimately lost.

“When did you all become a tabloid? Seriously, dude,” Massie complained.

“Well...no...I just thought I’d give you a chance to respond because you’ve never been able to tell your side of the story, that’s all,” Ballasy coaxed, as Massie—finally—stood still.

The Republican ended up chasing the fleeing reporter. Fox News

At this point, Massie lost his cool.

Suddenly looking up, he raised his phone and pointed it toward the reporter’s face.

“So let me ask you, I heard that you like gay porn. Is that true?” he said.

Offered another “chance to give your side—” Massie interrupted: “Are you a real news organization or not?!”

“I’m not gonna get into that,” Ballasy said as he fled from the impromptu role-reversal.

“Come back, man!” an off-camera Massie can be heard saying during the sudden bolt.

Although Massie's public tiff with the reporter was wild, he's already well-known as a rogue within the GOP; and thus hated by Trump. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Safely at the crosswalk, Ballasy said, “Thank you for your time. Just giving you a chance to respond, that’s all.”

Evidently determined to have the final word, Trump’s-least-favorite-Republican delivered a final zinger.