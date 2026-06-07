Lauren Boebert Lashes Out at Reporter Over Affair Question

One-time MAGA darling Lauren Boebert pushed back at a reporter over a question about an alleged affair.

“F--k you, first of all!” Boebert, 39, shouted at a Fox News Digital reporter after he asked questions about allegations raised by Rep. Thomas Massie’s ex-girlfriend, Cynthia West, who claimed there was an affair between the two Republican representatives.

West told conservative commentator Laura Loomer that she began dating Massie two months after his wife of 30 years died, and that he later told her he had a sexual encounter with Boebert “just weeks after his wife died.”

Lauren Boebert supported Thomas Massie in his primary. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“If you’re going to bring me into this, the sexist stuff is out of control,” the Colorado representative continued, telling the reporter, “So there’s your clickbait that you were looking for.”

Boebert filed for divorce from her husband, Jayson Boebert, with whom she shares four sons, in 2023 after more than two decades of marriage.

Massie was married to his high school sweetheart, Rhonda Howard Massie, until her sudden death in June 2024. He later married Carolyn Grace Moffa in October 2025.

Boebert was once a MAGA darling before breaking with the president over Massie and the Epstein files. Kenny Holston/via REUTERS

“I don’t want to talk about anybody’s exes and the crazy s--t they do,” Boebert said, refusing to comment further.

In April, Boebert struck a very different tone when asked about California Democrat Eric Swalwell and Texas Republican Tony Gonzales, both of whom faced allegations of sexual misconduct. Offering simple advice, she said: “Go to church. Find Jesus. I mean, why is everybody so horny here?”

The Republican congresswoman broke with President Donald Trump, 79, over the Epstein files and over her support for Massie, who was defeated in a May Kentucky primary after defying the president, who has since continued to criticize him.

Trump attacked Boebert, who was one of his biggest supporters in Congress, calling her “weak-minded” after she campaigned for Massie.

During an interview with NewsNation host Chris Cuomo, Boebert said the president’s threat that she could be ousted in a primary “can’t happen” because she is running unopposed and the deadline to challenge her has already passed.

Before Boebert’s exchange with a Fox News Digital reporter turned sour, Boebert said she was “a little sad” about Massie losing his primary election.

Massie filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission. @MassieforKY/ X

“He filed for something,” she said, adding that she was not sure what the congressman had filed for. “Hopefully he leaves here and makes some money,” Boebert added.

Massie announced on X after losing his election that he had filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission for the 2028 election cycle, though he said he had not yet decided which office he would seek if he runs.