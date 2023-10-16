Oprah Floated a Wild Way to Defeat Trump in 2020, Romney Book Claims

CHEAT SHEET
TV royalty Oprah Winfrey was willing to think far outside the box to ensure Donald Trump didn’t win re-election in 2020, according to a forthcoming book on Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT). In a preview of the book, obtained by Axios, Romney told author McKay Coppins that Winfrey proposed running with him on a bipartisan unity ticket to defeat Trump. It’s unclear who would have been president and vice president on the ticket, and Romney told Coppins he dismissed the idea as he feared it would inadvertently boost Trump’s chances. A source familiar with Winfrey’s thinking told Axios she was never serious about running, yet speculation was rife in the lead up to 2020 that she might enter the race.