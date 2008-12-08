Romney Preps 2012 Run

In the wake of Sarah Palin, it’s easy to forget the rocky primary run of Mitt Romney. Thankfully, it looks as though we’ll have a reminder in 2012. Romney has begun hiring staff members and consultants with money from a political action committee he established ostensibly to support other GOP candidates. But only 12 percent of the $2.1 million that the Free and Strong America PAC has raised has gone to other candidates. He has spent twice that on the salaries of his aides, who are compiling contributor lists that will be handy should he run for president in 2012. Other money has been spent on travel. There is an ethical dilemma, The Boston Globe points out, in soliciting for donations under the pretense of supporting other candidates and then spending it on yourself, but the practice is legal.
