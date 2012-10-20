Romney Trails Obama in Cash

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at USA Today
Well isn’t that ironic. Mitt Romney, known for his enormous personal wealth, is being surpassed in spending and cash intake by President Obama. The Romney campaign finished September with $63.1 million in its main fund to use before Election Day, while Obama is holding around $100 million. The president also spent $94.8 million on advertising and mail, more than double Romney’s $42.4 million just last month. Maybe Romney’s been too generous with his staff: according to reports, he’s doled out $425,000 in bonuses since the GOP convention.