Ron DeSantis’ Candidates Go Belly-Up in Tuesday’s Elections
FLOP
It was a rough night for Ron DeSantis on Tuesday, one that potentially exposed the Florida governor’s limited influence in the national GOP. The mayoral election in Jacksonville was perhaps the biggest blow. DeSantis-endorsed Republican Daniel Davis lost to Donna Deegan in a stunning upset, making Deegan the first woman to be mayor of Jacksonville—previously the biggest city in the U.S. to have a Republican mayor. But Kelly Graft, backed by DeSantis in a last-minute video from the governor, also took a massive loss in the Republican primary for Kentucky governor. To make matters worse, she lost to Daniel Cameron, who was endorsed by DeSantis’ likely 2024 presidential opponent Donald Trump. Trump’s team was eager to gloat after the win. “Republican voters stand with President Trump, not Ron DeSantis,” said Alex Pfeiffer, a spokesperson for pro-Trump super PAC Make America Great Again Inc.