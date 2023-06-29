Ron DeSantis Vetoes Bipartisan Electric Car Bill After Trump Trashes Them
SORRY, ELON
A bill revamping Florida’s process for purchasing state vehicles—which likely would have led the state to electrify its fleet—enjoyed rare bipartisan support in the state’s legislature. The only objector? Gov. Ron DeSantis, who hit the bill with an unexpected veto on Wednesday night, according to The Miami Herald. The Republican-sponsored bill, which had the backing of both environmental advocates and oil and gas interests, would also have saved the state hundreds of millions of dollars, according to some estimates. DeSantis didn’t immediately offer an explanation for the veto, but it came after former president—and DeSantis’ 2024 rival—Donald Trump took shots at electric cars at a speech in Michigan. DeSantis previously launched his campaign to dethrone Trump as the Republican nominee in a Twitter event alongside notable electric car mogul Elon Musk.