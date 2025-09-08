Rosie O’Donnell Blasts Trump ‘Pawns’ on Supreme Court

Donald Trump’s allies on the Supreme Court could enable him to follow through on his repeated threats to strip her of U.S. citizenship, comedian Rosie O’Donnell has suggested.

The anti-Trump comic, who moved to Ireland in January after Trump’s election win, revealed she is seeking legal advice on when she might safely return to America to see her older children.

Trump repeated his threats on Truth Social last Wednesday, posting, “As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship. She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!”

When asked about his latest threats to revoke her citizenship, O’Donnell told 60 Minutes Australia on Sunday, “That’s what he said. But that’s against the constitution as of now.”

She then added, “But as we know, he has pawns in the Supreme Court and you never know what he’d be able to do, right?”

O’Donnell has four grown children, now aged between 30 and 22, and 12-year-old autistic daughter Clay, who moved with her to Ireland.

“I have not been back [to America] since arriving here in January,” she told 60 Minutes. “I would like to go back and see my older children and and do all of those things when it’s safe. And we have people there in the United States who are advising me on on what would be right and healthy and what would be safe for myself and my family. And I’m going to listen to those experts.”

The actress said she still loves America, noting “if I didn’t love my country I wouldn’t speak out to try to protect it.”

O’Donnell insisted moving to Ireland was a matter of putting her “mental health first.”

During Trump’s first term as president, she admitted, “I was not doing well and I have an a child that is special needs and that needs me to be fully cognizant, happy, not depressed and not overwhelmed. So, I didn’t have a choice.”

The former talk show host said she never said she was going to leave America if Trump became president “because I never imagined having to.”

She continued, “I knew I could not take being in America watching him ruin everything that we had worked so hard for as a nation to get freedom for everyone and and to get something close to equality. Although we never really made it there for women, for minorities, for black and and brown people, we haven’t done it.”

After Trump’s latest public threat to revoke her citizenship last week, O’Donnell was quick to clap back on her social media.

She claimed the 79-year-old was using her name as a distraction tactic from the ongoing drama linking him to the Jeffrey Epstein files.

O’Donnell took to Instagram shortly afterwards referencing the aging character from Succession. “banishing me again? logan roy would be proud. im the distraction - EPSTEIN SURVIVORS are the reckoning and your gold lamé throne is melting. only rosie o’donnell.”

Trump reignited their long-running feud in July, when he posted onTruth Social in July, “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship.”

He added, “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

At the time, O’Donnell responded on Instagram stating, “The president of the usa has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is – a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself."

She called Trump “a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity- i stand in direct opposition all he represents- so do millions of others – u gonna deport all who stand against ur evil tendencies – ur a bad joke who cant form a coherent sentence.”

Speaking on The Jim Acosta Show this week, O’Donnell went even deeper on her claims about Trump and Epstein.

“You know, I think that there is a line in the sand with people raping children. This is a sex trafficking international coverup, he’s in the middle of it, and there’s no way, even if they redacted his name a patrillion times from the Epstein files, that he’s going to get away with it.”

“Our president is a serial pedophile rapist, and that’s what he is!” she added.

O’Donnell told the Today Show in Australia last month she knew Trump enjoyed making personal attacks on her.

“Trump has had a thing for me for 20 years, he’s been very derogatory and slanderous and said horrible things,” O’Donnell said.