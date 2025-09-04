Rosie O’Donnell has clapped back after Donald Trump doubled down on his threats to revoke the U.S. citizenship of the comedian in a Truth Social post that included a wildly unflattering image of the 63-year-old.

The president, 79, posted the doctored image of O’Donnell on Wednesday night, which had been digitally stretched and included what appeared to be curly hairs edited onto the chin.

The move came shortly after family members of Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre called out the president for “distraction” tactics over the release of the Epstein files on CNN. Trump spent the evening posting increasingly random videos on Truth Social.

In his latest attack on O’Donnell, who moved to Ireland in January after Trump’s election win, the president wrote, “As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship. She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!”

Donald Trump posts a doctored image of Rosie O'Donnell on Truth Social. Truth Social

O’Donnell took to Instagram shortly afterwards, sharing Trump’s distorted image and referencing the aging character from Succession. “banishing me again? logan roy would be proud. im the distraction - EPSTEIN SURVIVORS are the reckoning and your gold lamé throne is melting. only rosie o’donnell.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and reps for O’Donnell for comment.

Trump’s latest personal attack comes after O’Donnell posted a string of Instagram stories on Wednesday relating to the release of the Epstein files and lending her support to victims of the dead child abuser.

One post O’Donnell shared, originally posted by actor Steven Webber, read “HE IS WAGING WAR ON AMERICA.”

Rosie O'Donnell, pictured in 2024, has no time for Donald's insults. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The former talk show host also shared posts from Trump enemies Gavin Newsom and Thomas Massie. One post on her page from an account called "Being Liberal" shows Mount Rushmore with the presidents holding up the numbers 8, 6, 4, and 7.

That reference to 86’ing, or getting rid of, 47, Trump’s presidential number, saw former FBI boss James Comey trailed by the Secret Service after he posted a photo of seashells making the number configuration in May.

While Comey said he did not know what the numbers meant, Trump told Fox News at the time, “A child knows what that meant. If you’re the FBI director and you don’t know what that meant, that meant assassination.”

O’Donnell also posted a photo from Tuesday’s White House press conference that followed reports of Trump’s death, with the caption “alive n well”.

The pair have had an acrimonious history that can be traced back to 2006, when O’Donnell was a co-host on The View. Trump, who owned Miss USA, said a pageant winner involved in a substance use scandal should be able to retain her title. O’Donnell joked Trump was “the moral authority” before listing off his history of cheating and divorce and stating, “sit and spin, my friend!”

O’Donnell moved to Ireland in January, citing concerns over Trump enacting Project 2025 and how it would impact her family, including her non-binary 12-year-old.

Trump posted on Truth Social in July, “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump wrote. “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Rosie O'Donnell addresses a protest against US President Donald Trump in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 6, 2018. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

At the time, O’Donnell responded on Instagram stating, “The president of the usa has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is – a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself."

Explaining he is the reason she moved to Ireland, she called Trump “a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity- i stand in direct opposition all he represents- so do millions of others – u gonna deport all who stand against ur evil tendencies – ur a bad joke who cant form a coherent sentence.”

O’Donnell told the Today Show in Australia last month she knew Trump had targeted her and decided to move to Ireland.

“Trump has had a thing for me for 20 years, he’s been very derogatory and slanderous and said horrible things,” O’Donnell said. “It affected me very much when he was in office last time. When he got the nomination I knew I had to take care of myself and my mental health and my children. I’ve been very lucky to come to Ireland and feel the warmth of an entire nation.”

Rosie O'Donnell and Cynthia Nixon on the set of And Just Like That. Gotham/GC Images

She also confirmed her move to Ireland was “definitely” political.

“I’ve been an outspoken political activist my entire career, when he was a talk show reality host he was not in any way a political official, I just told the truth about him and he went absolutely crazy. That was in 2006 and it’s 20 years later and he’s not shutting up.”

The actress added, “Now that he’s older and he has what I believe is dementia, he keeps not answering questions by babbling and word salad. I don’t even understand what he’s saying half of the time.”

Despite speculation over a cover up regarding Trump’s cognitive decline, his White House doctor said in April the president is “in excellent health.”

O’Donnell wasn’t the only enemy on the receiving end of bizarre memes and images on Trump’s Truth Social account on Wednesday.