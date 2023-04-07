Wherever Clarence Thomas goes, controversy seems to follow. And the Supreme Court Justice’s latest scandal has him traveling all around the world—all on one billionaire GOP mega-donor’s dime.

While Roy Wood Jr. did his best to tease the story while guest hosting The Daily Show on Thursday night, the jig was up when he uttered “Supreme Court Justice” and “major corruption scandal” in the same sentence.

According to a new ProPublica story, “For over 20 years, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been treated to luxury vacations by billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow.” Though Crow, a real estate developer, swore to ProPublica that he and his wife “[H]ave never sought to influence Justice Thomas on any legal or political issue.”

It’s an excuse Wood says he totally believes.

“Oh, yeah yeah. Yeah yeah—sure,” said Wood. “I’m sure this billionaire Republican didn’t want to influence nobody… He just wanted to go on vacation with Clarence Thomas. Because we all know that Clarence Thomas is clearly a bag of fun. Just be straight-up: Who wouldn’t want to pull up on Miami Beach with ol’ CT?”

Over the past 20 years, Crow has spent millions of dollars for Thomas and his wife Ginny to travel the world in style by hitching rides on Crow’s private jet and vacationing on his superyacht. While all of this is bad news for Thomas—calls for an investigation into the matter are growing louder by the minute—Wood seemed more annoyed by Crow’s decision to court Thomas specifically.

“If you’re gonna buy a Supreme Court Justice, why would you spend all that money on luxury yachts and planes for Clarence Thomas? You could’ve bought Brett Kavanaugh for a bottle of Jäger and a Southwest boarding pass. This is the better deal.”

Meanwhile, the Senate Judiciary Committee has promised that it “will act” in response to the ProPublica report.

For more, listen to Roy Wood Jr. on The Last Laugh podcast.