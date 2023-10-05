Giuliani Owes $550K in Unpaid Taxes, Lien Placed on Apartment: Report
PAY UP
Rudy Giuliani owes $550,000 in unpaid 2021 income taxes, according to a court filing obtained by the Daily Mail. In response, the IRS has placed a lien on the 79-year-old’s $4.5 million Palm Beach penthouse, located just three miles away from the former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The court documents state that if Giuliani refuses to pay, the IRS can take some of the revenue if he sold his apartment. Financial records reveal that Giuliani bought the three-bedroom residence with his then-wife Judith Nathan in 2010 but became the sole owner after their divorce. The news comes after The New York Times’ Wednesday report of Giuliani’s alleged drinking habits were under investigation by Special Counsel Jack Smith and the former New York City mayor’s denial that same day. Two weeks ago, the Daily Mail claimed that Giuliani’s legal battles and “fun” spending had left him “penniless” based on quotes from his biographer, Andrew Kirtzman.