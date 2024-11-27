Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani lashed out at a federal judge Tuesday during a hearing concerning his $148 million defamation judgment won by a pair of Georgia poll workers, telling him: “I can’t pay my bills!”

Judge Lewis Liman said Giuliani has not been complying with his previous order to surrender assets, according to The Guardian. While Giuliani turned over some watches and a convertible, he hasn’t provided the keys or title.

“A car without a title is meaningless,” Liman told Joseph Cammarata, Giuliani’s new lawyer, who joined following the exit of two others Tuesday. “Your client is a competent person. He was the US attorney in the district. The notion that he can’t apply for a title certificate–”

Giuliani cut Liman off: “I did apply for it! What am I supposed to do, make it up myself?”

He continued: “The implications you are making against me are wrong. I have no car, no credit card, no cash, everything I have is tied up, they have put stop orders on my business accounts, and I can’t pay my bills!”

Liman then told Giuliani that his lawyer should be speaking for him.

Giuliani then shot back: “Somebody has to tell the truth!”

Rudy Giuliani Jane Rosenberg/REUTERS

That prompted Liman to give a warning to Cammarata. “Next time, he’s not going to be permitted to speak. And the court will have to take action,” he said.

According to The New York Times, Cammarata asked for a delay in the trial, which is set for Jan. 16, for several reasons: to determine whether Giuliani could keep his Florida condo and Yankees World Series rings, to prepare for another court appearance in Washington, D.C. regarding a potential finding of contempt of court due to Giuliani continuing to lie about Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the two 2020 election workers, and to allow Giuliani to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Liman rejected the request. “You can’t restart the clock by firing one counsel and hiring another,” he told Cammarata. “He has already received multiple extensions, and missed multiple deadlines.”

Outside court, Giuliani complained that Liman is “about as leftwing as you get.” Liman was nominated to the bench by Donald Trump.