Rudy Giuliani’s Spokesperson Tries to Explain His Gnarly RNC Fall

Disgraced former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is seeking to dispel rumors about his nasty fall Tuesday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, with a spokesperson blaming a dip in the ground for the tumble.

“Those falsely suggesting anything else are misleading the public for their own agenda,” Ted Goodman, the former Trump attorney’s spokesperson, wrote in an email to The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

Giuliani, 80, was captured on video falling into some chairs and then onto the ground before being helped up by an aide. During the process, he dislodged a crimson Donald Trump sign from a nearby chair.

On Wednesday, Goodman sought to clear things up—and lambasted those online who took pleasure in Giuliani’s misfortune.

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani appreciates everyone’s concern after tripping over a dip in the walkway on the convention floor of the convention. The mayor and I were both filming footage for his social media and livestream programs on the floor of the convention, when he turned to set some equipment on a chair and tripped over a dip between the walkway and chairs,” Goodman wrote.

“Those falsely suggesting anything else are misleading the public for their own agendas. Anyone who wants to question Mayor Giuliani’s stamina or abilities should check out the half dozen interviews he had just completed before coming over to the convention floor, including a longform interview with Dan Bongino,” he continued.

“The mayor immediately stood up and continued with his jam-packed schedule, collecting video footage and talking with reporters. As soon as we left the convention floor, the mayor proceeded to do his two-hour livestream show and conducted back-to-back interviews with The Young Turks Cenk Uygur & Ana Kasparian. Mayor Giuliani is thrilled to be here in support of his friend, the 45th and soon-to-be 47th President of the United States, Donald J Trump.”

Giuliani’s attendance comes just a few weeks after his disbarment in New York for lying about the 2020 presidential election. Having already declared bankruptcy shortly after being ordered to pay a massive $148 million judgment for defaming Georgia poll workers, Giuliani also faces a slew of other legal troubles. Those include being indicted in Arizona for his alleged role in that state’s pro-Trump “fake electors” scheme, as well as a separate indictment in Georgia for his efforts to overturn the presidential election results there.

Giuliani is also the subject of a sexual harassment lawsuit from a former employee, Noelle Dunphy, who is seeking $10 million in damages.