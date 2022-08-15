Ruggable Answered My Home Decor Prayers With Their New Faux Hide Collection

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There’s a laundry list of reasons cowhide and leather rugs have become such a popular home decor statement piece. Not only do they compliment a wide range of interior design styles and add a rugged, organic sensibility to any space, but they also offer a slew of practical benefits too, including being naturally stain-resistant and they’re also relatively easy to spot-clean.

Plus, many leather (including sheepskin) and hide rugs are also antimicrobial, making them a great choice for high-traffic areas in the home. It really is no wonder why so many people love them. I, too, have always loved the look of authentic cowhide rugs. Unfortunately, as a bona fide animal lover, the idea of displaying one in my home as decor makes my stomach turn. Fortunately, Ruggable has officially launched the rug collection of my home decor dreams: faux cowhide rugs that look just like the real deal—no animals harmed.

The new faux hide texture collection includes ten new indoor styles and colorways across four patterns: cowhide, zebra, tiger, and cheetah available in the new hide shape (4.5 x 5 size only) and the regular rectangle shape, which is available in all sizes. Aside from the guilt-free material, Ruggable’s faux hide collection is, like all of the brand’s rugs, machine washable (very little change in texture after multiple wash and dry cycles). While authentic hides may be somewhat easy to clean, you’d certainly never be able to toss one in the wash without damaging it or ruining it entirely. Each rug in the collection is made with cushioned, medium-pile recycled, virgin polyester and polyurethane that replicated both the look and feel of real hide. And, as with any Ruggable rug, they’re shed-resistant, durable, and stain-resistant too. Scroll through below to check out my favorite pieces from the Ruggable’s latest drop.

Black & White Cowhide Rug This cowhide rug is available in five different colorways, including black and white, brown and black, and even a metallic silver and cream hue. It’s available in the hide shape (one size only) or the classic rectangular shape (all sizes available). Buy at Ruggable $ 349 Free Shipping | Free Returns

"Interior Design, Bedroom, Neutral, accent wall, bedside table, bohemian, boho bedroom, coffee table decor, faux hide, floating shelf, framed art, hanging plant, house plants, indoor plants, mirror, neutrals, rattan bed frame, rattan furniture, wall mirror, white and bright, white bedding, white pillows, white throw blanket, wood floors, wood paneling, wood side table, Bed, Bedroom, Flooring, Furniture, Indoors, Interior Design, Room, Rug" Brown & White Cow Rug The traditional rectangular shape is an excellent choice for those rooms or areas of the home in which a hide shape may not fit (i.e. in a corner or under a bed). Buy at Ruggable $ 149 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Black & White Zebra Rug This zebra-inspired rug couldn’t be cooler if you ask me. It’s also available in the rectangular shape (prices start at $149). Buy at Ruggable $ 349 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ivory & Cream Faux Cowhide Rug If you have a lighter home decor palette, this ivory and cream faux hide serves the perfect dash of texture. Buy at Ruggable $ 349 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Natural Cheetah Faux Hide Rug For the animal print lover out there, meet your new favorite rug! Buy at Ruggable $ 149 Free Shipping | Free Returns

