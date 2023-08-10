The Ruggable x The Home Edit Collection Packs A Colorful Punch

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Hot on the heels of luxe designer collections with the likes of Morris & Co. and Iris Apfel, Ruggable has done it again with another immediately add-to-cart rug collaboration—this time with Netflix’s famous home-organization team, The Home Edit.

This Home Edit team is known for their whimsical yet practical sensibility, so their partnership with the premium, machine-washable rug brand was a match made in heaven.

“Partnering with Ruggable was a dream—a system that perfectly aligns with our ethos of form, function, and fun. The beautifully-designed, functional rugs utilizing the Two-Piece System make them perfect for our mission to create manageable, organized, and happy homes,” said Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, Founders of The Home Edit, in a press release for the launch.

The Ruggable x The Home Edit collection features ten unique designs— eight area rugs in various classic and premium medium pile sizes, a classic doormat, and a colorful bath mat.

No matter your home decor style, this collection has a little something for everyone, with styles starting at $89. Here are a few of our favorite water-resistant, machine-washable rugs from The Home Edit drop.

The Home Edit Joanna Ivory Rainbow Rug This rainbow-bright area rug is just the pop of color your living room is missing. Buy At Ruggable $

The Home Edit Sutton Moss Green & Blue Rug There’s something about a gingham-style rug that just speaks to us, and who knew moss green and light blue go so well together? Buy At Ruggable $

The Home Edit Stella Ivory Rainbow Rug Love color but don’t want to overdo it? This simple rug has a few streaks of pleasing pigment that works in any room of the house. Buy At Ruggable $

The Home Edit Miles Natural Rug Drawing inspiration from a wicker basket of all things, this subdued rug features neutral warm tones amid soft pops of coral. Buy At Ruggable $

The Home Edit Wavy Rainbow Bath Mat What better way to get out of the shower or tub than to have waves of color waiting at your feet? Buy At Ruggable $

