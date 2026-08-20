Ruggable’s New Collection Reimagines Archival Art Pieces As Machine-Washable Rugs

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As someone whose whole house is flocked and flooded by Ruggable’s durable, machine-washable rugs, it’s safe to say my space is running dangerously low on actual floor space. And yet, even I can’t resist the brand’s latest collaboration with Morris & Co., the British design pattern house famous for its vibrant floral prints.

The recently launched Morris & Co. x The Huntington Collection showcases breathtaking rugs featuring previously undiscovered, never-before-released artwork from the studio of English textile designer William Morris. The new collection feels both historic and fresh, merging archival art with Ruggable’s practical two-piece system.

While home decor fanatics are likely familiar with Morris’ renowned prints like Strawberry Thief and Willow Bough, this must-shop collection features designs discovered from The Huntington Library archives in California. The long‑hidden artwork brings Morris’ earliest ideas to life in ways never seen before, meaning you’re getting a piece of history you can actually walk on.

Ruggable.

Plus, there are quite a few unexpected delights in the collection. Instead of a main focus on nature prints, the collection highlights features like checker prints, figure-eight florals, light creams, greens and blues, and even a few geometric surprises that are refreshingly modern for a Morris & Co. collection. In fact, comparing the new releases alongside current Morris & Co Ruggable bestsellers, it’s clear this drop adds an entirely new dimension to the Ruggable lineup, blending unexpected patterns with Morris’ timeless artistry.

In true Ruggable form, all of the rugs featured in this new 26-piece collection are not only machine-washable but also stain-resistant. This means if you’re a total klutz like me (or have pets or kids!), you can spill, splatter, and stomp without emotionally spiraling. With prices starting at just $139, there’s a little something for every home-decor fanatic in this historic collection.

Shop a few of the stand-outs from the Morris & Co. x The Huntington Collection below.

Hanover Check Rug Am I the only one getting Tartan vibes from this checkered rug? Fun fact: the inspiration for this piece came from a detail on a gorgeous book cover. Shop Now Ruggable $ 139+

Woodbell & Anemone Rug I might not have the space in my house at the moment, but I’ll be adding this statement rug to my floors ASAP. With a vibrant navy hue, classic figure-eight pattern, and bluebell flowers, it’s a stunning blend of craftsmanship and creativity. Shop Now Ruggable $ 139+

Chamomile Rug I’m surprised by how much I love this simple yet chic rug that, at first glance, doesn’t look like a traditional Morris & Co. piece. In fact, this rug is inspired by an unfinished embroidery sketch attributed to William Morris. Shop Now Ruggable $ 139+

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