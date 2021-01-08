Rush Limbaugh Likens Capitol Rioters to Founding Fathers
‘SUPPOSED TO BE HORRIFIED’
Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh took to the airwaves Thursday to dismiss concerns over violence in the U.S. Capitol the day before, likening the rioting supporters of President Donald Trump to the country’s founding fathers. “We’re supposed to be horrified by the protesters. There’s a lot of people out there calling for the end of violence,” he said. “A lot of conservatives, social media, who say that any violence or aggression at all is unacceptable regardless of the circumstances. I am glad Sam Adams, Thomas Paine, the actual Tea Party guys, the men at Lexington and Concord, didn’t feel that way.” Limbaugh also promoted conspiracy theories about “Antifa and Democrat-sponsored instigators” in the Capitol and “a coup launched in the office of Barack Obama four years ago,” citing no evidence. Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom in February 2020.