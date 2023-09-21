Russell Brand Allegedly Exposed Himself, Joked About Incident on Show
FRESH ACCUSATIONS
Russell Brand is reportedly the subject of a new sexual misconduct claim for exposing himself to a woman who worked in the same building as him in Los Angeles. According to BBC News, the alleged event occurred in 2008 while the pair was in a locked bathroom. Brand approached the alleged victim from behind as she was bending down in front of a medicine cabinet. He said to her, “I’m gonna fuck you,” to which the accuser responded by telling him no. She recalled, “[he] pretty much served [his penis] to me as you would be serving someone some food.” After someone knocked on the bathroom door and Brand pulled up his pants, the woman texted a BBC employee about what had taken place. The comedian later joked about the incident with fellow comedian Matt Morgan on an episode of The Russell Brand Show for Radio 2. Brand’s accuser told the outlet, “I feel ashamed, but more so, I wonder had something been done, perhaps there would have been fewer women he would have done horrible things to.” This accusation follows a bombshell report in which four women claimed that Brand sexually assaulted and raped them between 2006 and 2013.