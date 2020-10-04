CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Russia Logs 10,499 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours
NYET
Russia has topped 10,000 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period for the first time since mid-May, marking a drastic spike in its battle with the pandemic. Sunday morning, authorities logged 10,499 new cases, bringing the country’s total to 1.2 million—the fourth largest outbreak in the world. Russia has also reported more than 21,000 deaths. The Russian government says there are no plans to impose a second lockdown, but the mayor of Moscow ordered businesses to order a third of their employees to work from home.