Russia Unveils ‘Straight Pride’ Flag

Russia’s ruling party unveiled a new flag in Moscow Wednesday meant to represent a “flag for straights” to oppose “gay fever.” The blue flag depicts a man and a woman holding hands with three children with a hashtag that translates to #realfamily in Russian. Aleksey Lisovenko, deputy head of United Russia’s Moscow organization, said the flag was “our answer to same sex marriages, this mockery of the very concept of family. We must prevent gay fever in our country and support traditional values.”