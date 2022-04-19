Russian Soldier to Mom: ‘We’re Killing Civilians and Children’
‘GREAT DEEDS’
A Russian soldier in Ukraine phoned his mother back home to confess that Putin’s troops there are “killing civilians and children,” according to newly released audio from Ukraine’s Security Service. In a 28-second clip of what is said to be an intercepted phone call, a woman can be heard giving a pep talk of sorts to her son, urging him not to “lose his fighting spirit” and reassuring him that he is doing “great deeds” in Ukraine. But he quickly shoots back, “What are we doing? We’re killing civilians and children, dammit.” Perhaps in a display of the effectiveness of Russia’s domestic propaganda, she doesn’t skip a beat in responding, “No. You’re not killing civilians and children. You’re killing fascists.” No details were provided by Ukrainian intelligence on where the purported soldier is based in Ukraine. Authorities there have said Russian soldiers are routinely using stolen Ukrainian phones to reach out to loved ones back home, making it incredibly easy for communications to be overheard.